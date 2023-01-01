1 Guatemalan quetzal to Isle of Man pounds

Convert GTQ to IMP at the real exchange rate

1 gtq
0.10 imp

1.00000 GTQ = 0.10081 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8651.096591.37631.491791.658470.9601518.875
1 GBP1.1560711.26765105.6391.724641.917341.1121.8212
1 USD0.9120.788861183.33451.36051.512520.8756517.2139
1 INR0.01094380.00946620.011999810.01632580.01814990.01050770.206564

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Isle of Man pound
1 GTQ0.10081 IMP
5 GTQ0.50403 IMP
10 GTQ1.00805 IMP
20 GTQ2.01610 IMP
50 GTQ5.04025 IMP
100 GTQ10.08050 IMP
250 GTQ25.20125 IMP
500 GTQ50.40250 IMP
1000 GTQ100.80500 IMP
2000 GTQ201.61000 IMP
5000 GTQ504.02500 IMP
10000 GTQ1008.05000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 IMP9.92011 GTQ
5 IMP49.60055 GTQ
10 IMP99.20110 GTQ
20 IMP198.40220 GTQ
50 IMP496.00550 GTQ
100 IMP992.01100 GTQ
250 IMP2480.02750 GTQ
500 IMP4960.05500 GTQ
1000 IMP9920.11000 GTQ
2000 IMP19840.22000 GTQ
5000 IMP49600.55000 GTQ
10000 IMP99201.10000 GTQ