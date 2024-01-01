500 Isle of Man pounds to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert IMP to GTQ at the real exchange rate

500 imp
4,961.86 gtq

£1.000 IMP = Q9.924 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.090310.0903
Low9.86079.7071
Average9.99249.8974
Change0.14%1.80%
1 IMP to GTQ stats

The performance of IMP to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.0903 and a 30 day low of 9.8607. This means the 30 day average was 9.9924. The change for IMP to GTQ was 0.14.

The performance of IMP to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.0903 and a 90 day low of 9.7071. This means the 90 day average was 9.8974. The change for IMP to GTQ was 1.80.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 IMP9.92372 GTQ
5 IMP49.61860 GTQ
10 IMP99.23720 GTQ
20 IMP198.47440 GTQ
50 IMP496.18600 GTQ
100 IMP992.37200 GTQ
250 IMP2,480.93000 GTQ
500 IMP4,961.86000 GTQ
1000 IMP9,923.72000 GTQ
2000 IMP19,847.44000 GTQ
5000 IMP49,618.60000 GTQ
10000 IMP99,237.20000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Isle of Man pound
1 GTQ0.10077 IMP
5 GTQ0.50385 IMP
10 GTQ1.00769 IMP
20 GTQ2.01538 IMP
50 GTQ5.03845 IMP
100 GTQ10.07690 IMP
250 GTQ25.19225 IMP
500 GTQ50.38450 IMP
1000 GTQ100.76900 IMP
2000 GTQ201.53800 IMP
5000 GTQ503.84500 IMP
10000 GTQ1,007.69000 IMP