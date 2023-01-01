500 Gambian dalasis to Russian rubles

Convert GMD to RUB at the real exchange rate

500 gmd
759.23 rub

1.00000 GMD = 1.51845 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GMD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867751.047287.12521.435341.658270.963818.5482
1GBP1.1524111.20675100.3991.654031.910931.1106921.3742
1USD0.95490.828672183.19821.370651.583530.920417.7122
1INR0.01147770.009960220.012019510.01647450.01903320.01106270.212892

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Russian Ruble
1 GMD1.51845 RUB
5 GMD7.59225 RUB
10 GMD15.18450 RUB
20 GMD30.36900 RUB
50 GMD75.92250 RUB
100 GMD151.84500 RUB
250 GMD379.61250 RUB
500 GMD759.22500 RUB
1000 GMD1518.45000 RUB
2000 GMD3036.90000 RUB
5000 GMD7592.25000 RUB
10000 GMD15184.50000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Gambian Dalasi
1 RUB0.65856 GMD
5 RUB3.29282 GMD
10 RUB6.58565 GMD
20 RUB13.17130 GMD
50 RUB32.92825 GMD
100 RUB65.85650 GMD
250 RUB164.64125 GMD
500 RUB329.28250 GMD
1000 RUB658.56500 GMD
2000 RUB1317.13000 GMD
5000 RUB3292.82500 GMD
10000 RUB6585.65000 GMD