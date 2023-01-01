50 Gambian dalasis to Icelandic krónas

Convert GMD to ISK at the real exchange rate

50 gmd
106.80 isk

1.00000 GMD = 2.13603 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:59 UTC
GMD to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Icelandic Króna
1 GMD2.13603 ISK
5 GMD10.68015 ISK
10 GMD21.36030 ISK
20 GMD42.72060 ISK
50 GMD106.80150 ISK
100 GMD213.60300 ISK
250 GMD534.00750 ISK
500 GMD1068.01500 ISK
1000 GMD2136.03000 ISK
2000 GMD4272.06000 ISK
5000 GMD10680.15000 ISK
10000 GMD21360.30000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Gambian Dalasi
1 ISK0.46816 GMD
5 ISK2.34079 GMD
10 ISK4.68159 GMD
20 ISK9.36318 GMD
50 ISK23.40795 GMD
100 ISK46.81590 GMD
250 ISK117.03975 GMD
500 ISK234.07950 GMD
1000 ISK468.15900 GMD
2000 ISK936.31800 GMD
5000 ISK2340.79500 GMD
10000 ISK4681.59000 GMD