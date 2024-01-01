250 Icelandic krónas to Gambian dalasis

Convert ISK to GMD at the real exchange rate

250 isk
123.96 gmd

kr1.000 ISK = D0.4958 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49790.4979
Low0.49140.4842
Average0.49440.4911
Change0.85%2.24%
1 ISK to GMD stats

The performance of ISK to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4979 and a 30 day low of 0.4914. This means the 30 day average was 0.4944. The change for ISK to GMD was 0.85.

The performance of ISK to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4979 and a 90 day low of 0.4842. This means the 90 day average was 0.4911. The change for ISK to GMD was 2.24.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Gambian Dalasi
1 ISK0.49585 GMD
5 ISK2.47924 GMD
10 ISK4.95849 GMD
20 ISK9.91698 GMD
50 ISK24.79245 GMD
100 ISK49.58490 GMD
250 ISK123.96225 GMD
500 ISK247.92450 GMD
1000 ISK495.84900 GMD
2000 ISK991.69800 GMD
5000 ISK2,479.24500 GMD
10000 ISK4,958.49000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Icelandic Króna
1 GMD2.01674 ISK
5 GMD10.08370 ISK
10 GMD20.16740 ISK
20 GMD40.33480 ISK
50 GMD100.83700 ISK
100 GMD201.67400 ISK
250 GMD504.18500 ISK
500 GMD1,008.37000 ISK
1000 GMD2,016.74000 ISK
2000 GMD4,033.48000 ISK
5000 GMD10,083.70000 ISK
10000 GMD20,167.40000 ISK