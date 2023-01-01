1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Egyptian pounds

Convert GMD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 gmd
471.22 egp

1.00000 GMD = 0.47122 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GMD to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.046887.06871.433331.656460.963418.5245
1GBP1.1535411.20755100.4391.653441.910831.1113221.3692
1USD0.95530.828123183.17611.369251.58240.920317.6963
1INR0.01148520.009956260.012022710.01646210.01902470.01106450.212757

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Egyptian Pound
1 GMD0.47122 EGP
5 GMD2.35608 EGP
10 GMD4.71216 EGP
20 GMD9.42432 EGP
50 GMD23.56080 EGP
100 GMD47.12160 EGP
250 GMD117.80400 EGP
500 GMD235.60800 EGP
1000 GMD471.21600 EGP
2000 GMD942.43200 EGP
5000 GMD2356.08000 EGP
10000 GMD4712.16000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 EGP2.12217 GMD
5 EGP10.61085 GMD
10 EGP21.22170 GMD
20 EGP42.44340 GMD
50 EGP106.10850 GMD
100 EGP212.21700 GMD
250 EGP530.54250 GMD
500 EGP1061.08500 GMD
1000 EGP2122.17000 GMD
2000 EGP4244.34000 GMD
5000 EGP10610.85000 GMD
10000 EGP21221.70000 GMD