5 Gibraltar pounds to Singapore dollars

Convert GIP to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 gip
8.40 sgd

1.00000 GIP = 1.67975 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:5 UTC
GIP to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 GIP1.67975 SGD
5 GIP8.39875 SGD
10 GIP16.79750 SGD
20 GIP33.59500 SGD
50 GIP83.98750 SGD
100 GIP167.97500 SGD
250 GIP419.93750 SGD
500 GIP839.87500 SGD
1000 GIP1679.75000 SGD
2000 GIP3359.50000 SGD
5000 GIP8398.75000 SGD
10000 GIP16797.50000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Gibraltar Pound
1 SGD0.59533 GIP
5 SGD2.97664 GIP
10 SGD5.95328 GIP
20 SGD11.90656 GIP
50 SGD29.76640 GIP
100 SGD59.53280 GIP
250 SGD148.83200 GIP
500 SGD297.66400 GIP
1000 SGD595.32800 GIP
2000 SGD1190.65600 GIP
5000 SGD2976.64000 GIP
10000 SGD5953.28000 GIP