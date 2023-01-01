5000 Gibraltar pounds to Pakistani rupees

Convert GIP to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 gip
1,743,690 pkr

1.00000 GIP = 348.73800 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GIP to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.0463587.06681.434861.658370.9623518.5474
1GBP1.1527411.20625100.3721.654131.91181.1093421.3817
1USD0.95570.829016183.211.37131.584910.919617.7258
1INR0.01148540.009962930.012017810.016480.01904710.01105160.213025

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 GIP348.73800 PKR
5 GIP1743.69000 PKR
10 GIP3487.38000 PKR
20 GIP6974.76000 PKR
50 GIP17436.90000 PKR
100 GIP34873.80000 PKR
250 GIP87184.50000 PKR
500 GIP174369.00000 PKR
1000 GIP348738.00000 PKR
2000 GIP697476.00000 PKR
5000 GIP1743690.00000 PKR
10000 GIP3487380.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Gibraltar Pound
1 PKR0.00287 GIP
5 PKR0.01434 GIP
10 PKR0.02867 GIP
20 PKR0.05735 GIP
50 PKR0.14337 GIP
100 PKR0.28675 GIP
250 PKR0.71687 GIP
500 PKR1.43374 GIP
1000 PKR2.86748 GIP
2000 PKR5.73496 GIP
5000 PKR14.33740 GIP
10000 PKR28.67480 GIP