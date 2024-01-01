5 Pakistani rupees to Gibraltar pounds

Convert PKR to GIP at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
0.01 gip

1.000 PKR = 0.002888 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.8431.4661.6560.9717.877
1 GBP1.17111.245104.0591.7171.941.13620.939
1 USD0.9410.803183.5851.3791.5580.91316.819
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Gibraltar Pound
1 PKR0.00289 GIP
5 PKR0.01444 GIP
10 PKR0.02888 GIP
20 PKR0.05777 GIP
50 PKR0.14442 GIP
100 PKR0.28883 GIP
250 PKR0.72208 GIP
500 PKR1.44417 GIP
1000 PKR2.88833 GIP
2000 PKR5.77666 GIP
5000 PKR14.44165 GIP
10000 PKR28.88330 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 GIP346.22100 PKR
5 GIP1,731.10500 PKR
10 GIP3,462.21000 PKR
20 GIP6,924.42000 PKR
50 GIP17,311.05000 PKR
100 GIP34,622.10000 PKR
250 GIP86,555.25000 PKR
500 GIP173,110.50000 PKR
1000 GIP346,221.00000 PKR
2000 GIP692,442.00000 PKR
5000 GIP1,731,105.00000 PKR
10000 GIP3,462,210.00000 PKR