5 ghs
1667 ugx

1.00000 GHS = 333.33300 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:32 UTC
GHS to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.0462587.06371.433831.654020.961718.5474
1GBP1.1535411.20685100.4281.653931.907911.1093621.3944
1USD0.95580.828603183.2151.370451.58090.9191517.7275
1INR0.01148580.009957380.012017110.01646880.01899780.01104550.213033

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ugandan Shilling
1 GHS333.33300 UGX
5 GHS1666.66500 UGX
10 GHS3333.33000 UGX
20 GHS6666.66000 UGX
50 GHS16666.65000 UGX
100 GHS33333.30000 UGX
250 GHS83333.25000 UGX
500 GHS166666.50000 UGX
1000 GHS333333.00000 UGX
2000 GHS666666.00000 UGX
5000 GHS1666665.00000 UGX
10000 GHS3333330.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UGX0.00300 GHS
5 UGX0.01500 GHS
10 UGX0.03000 GHS
20 UGX0.06000 GHS
50 UGX0.15000 GHS
100 UGX0.30000 GHS
250 UGX0.75000 GHS
500 UGX1.50000 GHS
1000 UGX3.00000 GHS
2000 UGX6.00000 GHS
5000 UGX15.00000 GHS
10000 UGX30.00000 GHS