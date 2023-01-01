1 Ghanaian cedi to Kyrgystani soms

Convert GHS to KGS at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
7.87 kgs

1.00000 GHS = 7.86677 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 KGS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046887.12831.43371.650060.961918.5421
1GBP1.1536711.2077100.521.654071.903691.1097121.3921
1USD0.95530.82802183.2331.36961.576290.9189517.7131
1INR0.01147730.009948220.012014510.0164550.01893830.01104070.212813

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kyrgystani Som
1 GHS7.86677 KGS
5 GHS39.33385 KGS
10 GHS78.66770 KGS
20 GHS157.33540 KGS
50 GHS393.33850 KGS
100 GHS786.67700 KGS
250 GHS1966.69250 KGS
500 GHS3933.38500 KGS
1000 GHS7866.77000 KGS
2000 GHS15733.54000 KGS
5000 GHS39333.85000 KGS
10000 GHS78667.70000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KGS0.12712 GHS
5 KGS0.63559 GHS
10 KGS1.27117 GHS
20 KGS2.54234 GHS
50 KGS6.35585 GHS
100 KGS12.71170 GHS
250 KGS31.77925 GHS
500 KGS63.55850 GHS
1000 KGS127.11700 GHS
2000 KGS254.23400 GHS
5000 KGS635.58500 GHS
10000 KGS1271.17000 GHS