1 Kyrgystani som to Ghanaian cedis

Convert KGS to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 kgs
0.14 ghs

1.00000 KGS = 0.13629 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KGS0.13629 GHS
5 KGS0.68146 GHS
10 KGS1.36293 GHS
20 KGS2.72586 GHS
50 KGS6.81465 GHS
100 KGS13.62930 GHS
250 KGS34.07325 GHS
500 KGS68.14650 GHS
1000 KGS136.29300 GHS
2000 KGS272.58600 GHS
5000 KGS681.46500 GHS
10000 KGS1362.93000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kyrgystani Som
1 GHS7.33711 KGS
5 GHS36.68555 KGS
10 GHS73.37110 KGS
20 GHS146.74220 KGS
50 GHS366.85550 KGS
100 GHS733.71100 KGS
250 GHS1834.27750 KGS
500 GHS3668.55500 KGS
1000 GHS7337.11000 KGS
2000 GHS14674.22000 KGS
5000 GHS36685.55000 KGS
10000 GHS73371.10000 KGS