10 thousand Guernsey pounds to Norwegian kroner

Convert GGP to NOK at the real exchange rate

10,000 ggp
135,425 nok

1.00000 GGP = 13.54250 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86541.097191.44271.491891.657750.960618.8608
1 GBP1.1555411.2676105.6541.723751.915381.1100121.7919
1 USD0.91150.788892183.34951.359851.511030.875617.1915
1 INR0.01093580.009464870.011997710.0163150.01812880.01050520.206258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Norwegian Krone
1 GGP13.54250 NOK
5 GGP67.71250 NOK
10 GGP135.42500 NOK
20 GGP270.85000 NOK
50 GGP677.12500 NOK
100 GGP1354.25000 NOK
250 GGP3385.62500 NOK
500 GGP6771.25000 NOK
1000 GGP13542.50000 NOK
2000 GGP27085.00000 NOK
5000 GGP67712.50000 NOK
10000 GGP135425.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Guernsey pound
1 NOK0.07384 GGP
5 NOK0.36921 GGP
10 NOK0.73842 GGP
20 NOK1.47684 GGP
50 NOK3.69209 GGP
100 NOK7.38418 GGP
250 NOK18.46045 GGP
500 NOK36.92090 GGP
1000 NOK73.84180 GGP
2000 NOK147.68360 GGP
5000 NOK369.20900 GGP
10000 NOK738.41800 GGP