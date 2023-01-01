1 Guernsey pound to Danish kroner

Convert GGP to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 ggp
8.62 dkk

1.00000 GGP = 8.62044 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.864851.097791.46861.491231.658160.961818.8861
1 GBP1.1562711.2692105.7591.724211.917221.112121.8368
1 USD0.9110.787898183.32751.35851.510570.876217.2052
1 INR0.01093270.009455440.012000810.01630310.01812820.01051510.206477

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Danish Krone
1 GGP8.62044 DKK
5 GGP43.10220 DKK
10 GGP86.20440 DKK
20 GGP172.40880 DKK
50 GGP431.02200 DKK
100 GGP862.04400 DKK
250 GGP2155.11000 DKK
500 GGP4310.22000 DKK
1000 GGP8620.44000 DKK
2000 GGP17240.88000 DKK
5000 GGP43102.20000 DKK
10000 GGP86204.40000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Guernsey pound
1 DKK0.11600 GGP
5 DKK0.58001 GGP
10 DKK1.16003 GGP
20 DKK2.32006 GGP
50 DKK5.80015 GGP
100 DKK11.60030 GGP
250 DKK29.00075 GGP
500 DKK58.00150 GGP
1000 DKK116.00300 GGP
2000 DKK232.00600 GGP
5000 DKK580.01500 GGP
10000 DKK1160.03000 GGP