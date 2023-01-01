1 thousand Georgian laris to Turkmenistani manats

Convert GEL to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
1,304.14 tmt

1.00000 GEL = 1.30414 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 TMT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.048187.18841.433071.646790.9621518.528
1GBP1.1535411.20905100.5771.653131.899681.1098721.3732
1USD0.95410.827096183.18711.36731.571220.91817.6777
1INR0.01146940.00994260.012021110.01643640.01888770.01103540.212505

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Turkmenistani Manat
1 GEL1.30414 TMT
5 GEL6.52070 TMT
10 GEL13.04140 TMT
20 GEL26.08280 TMT
50 GEL65.20700 TMT
100 GEL130.41400 TMT
250 GEL326.03500 TMT
500 GEL652.07000 TMT
1000 GEL1304.14000 TMT
2000 GEL2608.28000 TMT
5000 GEL6520.70000 TMT
10000 GEL13041.40000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Georgian Lari
1 TMT0.76679 GEL
5 TMT3.83393 GEL
10 TMT7.66787 GEL
20 TMT15.33574 GEL
50 TMT38.33935 GEL
100 TMT76.67870 GEL
250 TMT191.69675 GEL
500 TMT383.39350 GEL
1000 TMT766.78700 GEL
2000 TMT1533.57400 GEL
5000 TMT3833.93500 GEL
10000 TMT7667.87000 GEL