1 Georgian lari to Turkmenistani manats

Convert GEL to TMT at the real exchange rate

1 gel
1.30 tmt

1.00000 GEL = 1.30413 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:35 UTC
GEL to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 TMT
Mid market rate

How to convert Georgian laris to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Turkmenistani Manat
1 GEL1.30413 TMT
5 GEL6.52065 TMT
10 GEL13.04130 TMT
20 GEL26.08260 TMT
50 GEL65.20650 TMT
100 GEL130.41300 TMT
250 GEL326.03250 TMT
500 GEL652.06500 TMT
1000 GEL1304.13000 TMT
2000 GEL2608.26000 TMT
5000 GEL6520.65000 TMT
10000 GEL13041.30000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Georgian Lari
1 TMT0.76679 GEL
5 TMT3.83396 GEL
10 TMT7.66793 GEL
20 TMT15.33586 GEL
50 TMT38.33965 GEL
100 TMT76.67930 GEL
250 TMT191.69825 GEL
500 TMT383.39650 GEL
1000 TMT766.79300 GEL
2000 TMT1533.58600 GEL
5000 TMT3833.96500 GEL
10000 TMT7667.93000 GEL