1.00000 GEL = 4.04903 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:1 UTC
GEL to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Norwegian Krone
1 GEL4.04903 NOK
5 GEL20.24515 NOK
10 GEL40.49030 NOK
20 GEL80.98060 NOK
50 GEL202.45150 NOK
100 GEL404.90300 NOK
250 GEL1012.25750 NOK
500 GEL2024.51500 NOK
1000 GEL4049.03000 NOK
2000 GEL8098.06000 NOK
5000 GEL20245.15000 NOK
10000 GEL40490.30000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Georgian Lari
1 NOK0.24697 GEL
5 NOK1.23487 GEL
10 NOK2.46973 GEL
20 NOK4.93946 GEL
50 NOK12.34865 GEL
100 NOK24.69730 GEL
250 NOK61.74325 GEL
500 NOK123.48650 GEL
1000 NOK246.97300 GEL
2000 NOK493.94600 GEL
5000 NOK1234.86500 GEL
10000 NOK2469.73000 GEL