100 Georgian laris to Norwegian kroner

Convert GEL to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 gel
404.86 nok

1.00000 GEL = 4.04858 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:0 UTC
GEL to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047987.17181.432791.646480.962118.5262
1GBP1.1535411.2087100.5481.652661.899131.1098221.3691
1USD0.95430.827335183.18711.36731.571220.918117.6794
1INR0.01147160.009945470.012021110.01643640.01888770.01103660.212526

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Norwegian Krone
1 GEL4.04858 NOK
5 GEL20.24290 NOK
10 GEL40.48580 NOK
20 GEL80.97160 NOK
50 GEL202.42900 NOK
100 GEL404.85800 NOK
250 GEL1012.14500 NOK
500 GEL2024.29000 NOK
1000 GEL4048.58000 NOK
2000 GEL8097.16000 NOK
5000 GEL20242.90000 NOK
10000 GEL40485.80000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Georgian Lari
1 NOK0.24700 GEL
5 NOK1.23500 GEL
10 NOK2.47000 GEL
20 NOK4.94000 GEL
50 NOK12.35000 GEL
100 NOK24.70000 GEL
250 NOK61.75000 GEL
500 NOK123.50000 GEL
1000 NOK247.00000 GEL
2000 NOK494.00000 GEL
5000 NOK1235.00000 GEL
10000 NOK2470.00000 GEL