20 gel
10,128 krw

1.00000 GEL = 506.40500 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30 UTC
GEL to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / South Korean Won
1 GEL506.40500 KRW
5 GEL2532.02500 KRW
10 GEL5064.05000 KRW
20 GEL10128.10000 KRW
50 GEL25320.25000 KRW
100 GEL50640.50000 KRW
250 GEL126601.25000 KRW
500 GEL253202.50000 KRW
1000 GEL506405.00000 KRW
2000 GEL1012810.00000 KRW
5000 GEL2532025.00000 KRW
10000 GEL5064050.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Georgian Lari
1 KRW0.00197 GEL
5 KRW0.00987 GEL
10 KRW0.01975 GEL
20 KRW0.03949 GEL
50 KRW0.09873 GEL
100 KRW0.19747 GEL
250 KRW0.49367 GEL
500 KRW0.98735 GEL
1000 KRW1.97470 GEL
2000 KRW3.94940 GEL
5000 KRW9.87350 GEL
10000 KRW19.74700 GEL