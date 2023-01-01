250 Georgian laris to Icelandic krónas

Convert GEL to ISK at the real exchange rate

250 gel
13,059.20 isk

1.00000 GEL = 52.23680 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GEL to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.047987.17181.433061.646610.9621518.523
1GBP1.1534711.2088100.5571.653091.899431.1098121.3671
1USD0.95430.827267183.18711.367551.571340.9181517.6763
1INR0.01147160.009944650.012021110.01643940.01888920.01103720.212488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Icelandic Króna
1 GEL52.23680 ISK
5 GEL261.18400 ISK
10 GEL522.36800 ISK
20 GEL1044.73600 ISK
50 GEL2611.84000 ISK
100 GEL5223.68000 ISK
250 GEL13059.20000 ISK
500 GEL26118.40000 ISK
1000 GEL52236.80000 ISK
2000 GEL104473.60000 ISK
5000 GEL261184.00000 ISK
10000 GEL522368.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Georgian Lari
1 ISK0.01914 GEL
5 ISK0.09572 GEL
10 ISK0.19144 GEL
20 ISK0.38287 GEL
50 ISK0.95718 GEL
100 ISK1.91436 GEL
250 ISK4.78590 GEL
500 ISK9.57180 GEL
1000 ISK19.14360 GEL
2000 ISK38.28720 GEL
5000 ISK95.71800 GEL
10000 ISK191.43600 GEL