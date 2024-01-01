5 Icelandic krónas to Georgian laris

Convert ISK to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 isk
0.10 gel

kr1.000 ISK = ₾0.01965 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02000.0207
Low0.01950.0191
Average0.01970.0200
Change-1.19%2.42%
1 ISK to GEL stats

The performance of ISK to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0200 and a 30 day low of 0.0195. This means the 30 day average was 0.0197. The change for ISK to GEL was -1.19.

The performance of ISK to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0207 and a 90 day low of 0.0191. This means the 90 day average was 0.0200. The change for ISK to GEL was 2.42.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Georgian Lari
1 ISK0.01965 GEL
5 ISK0.09824 GEL
10 ISK0.19648 GEL
20 ISK0.39297 GEL
50 ISK0.98242 GEL
100 ISK1.96484 GEL
250 ISK4.91210 GEL
500 ISK9.82420 GEL
1000 ISK19.64840 GEL
2000 ISK39.29680 GEL
5000 ISK98.24200 GEL
10000 ISK196.48400 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Icelandic Króna
1 GEL50.89480 ISK
5 GEL254.47400 ISK
10 GEL508.94800 ISK
20 GEL1,017.89600 ISK
50 GEL2,544.74000 ISK
100 GEL5,089.48000 ISK
250 GEL12,723.70000 ISK
500 GEL25,447.40000 ISK
1000 GEL50,894.80000 ISK
2000 GEL101,789.60000 ISK
5000 GEL254,474.00000 ISK
10000 GEL508,948.00000 ISK