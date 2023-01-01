5 Georgian laris to Gambian dalasis

Convert GEL to GMD at the real exchange rate

5 gel
122.35 gmd

1.00000 GEL = 24.46910 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:2 UTC
GEL to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 GMD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.0478587.16761.432991.646790.962718.5221
1GBP1.1541311.2094100.6061.653911.900681.1110921.3777
1USD0.954350.826856183.18711.367551.571590.9187517.6763
1INR0.01147220.009939720.012021110.01643940.01889220.01104440.212488

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Gambian Dalasi
1 GEL24.46910 GMD
5 GEL122.34550 GMD
10 GEL244.69100 GMD
20 GEL489.38200 GMD
50 GEL1223.45500 GMD
100 GEL2446.91000 GMD
250 GEL6117.27500 GMD
500 GEL12234.55000 GMD
1000 GEL24469.10000 GMD
2000 GEL48938.20000 GMD
5000 GEL122345.50000 GMD
10000 GEL244691.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Georgian Lari
1 GMD0.04087 GEL
5 GMD0.20434 GEL
10 GMD0.40868 GEL
20 GMD0.81736 GEL
50 GMD2.04339 GEL
100 GMD4.08679 GEL
250 GMD10.21697 GEL
500 GMD20.43395 GEL
1000 GMD40.86790 GEL
2000 GMD81.73580 GEL
5000 GMD204.33950 GEL
10000 GMD408.67900 GEL