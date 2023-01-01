10 Georgian laris to Canadian dollars

Convert GEL to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 gel
5.10 cad

1.00000 GEL = 0.51030 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:35 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Canadian Dollar
1 GEL0.51030 CAD
5 GEL2.55148 CAD
10 GEL5.10295 CAD
20 GEL10.20590 CAD
50 GEL25.51475 CAD
100 GEL51.02950 CAD
250 GEL127.57375 CAD
500 GEL255.14750 CAD
1000 GEL510.29500 CAD
2000 GEL1020.59000 CAD
5000 GEL2551.47500 CAD
10000 GEL5102.95000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 CAD1.95965 GEL
5 CAD9.79825 GEL
10 CAD19.59650 GEL
20 CAD39.19300 GEL
50 CAD97.98250 GEL
100 CAD195.96500 GEL
250 CAD489.91250 GEL
500 CAD979.82500 GEL
1000 CAD1959.65000 GEL
2000 CAD3919.30000 GEL
5000 CAD9798.25000 GEL
10000 CAD19596.50000 GEL