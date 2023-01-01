1 thousand Georgian laris to Aruban florins

Convert GEL to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 gel
675.39 awg

1.00000 GEL = 0.67539 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.048287.19671.433361.646950.962218.5276
1GBP1.153611.2092100.591.653521.899911.1121.3733
1USD0.9540.826993183.18711.367451.571220.9179517.6756
1INR0.01146830.009941360.012021110.01643820.01888770.01103480.21248

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Aruban Florin
1 GEL0.67539 AWG
5 GEL3.37694 AWG
10 GEL6.75388 AWG
20 GEL13.50776 AWG
50 GEL33.76940 AWG
100 GEL67.53880 AWG
250 GEL168.84700 AWG
500 GEL337.69400 AWG
1000 GEL675.38800 AWG
2000 GEL1350.77600 AWG
5000 GEL3376.94000 AWG
10000 GEL6753.88000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Georgian Lari
1 AWG1.48063 GEL
5 AWG7.40315 GEL
10 AWG14.80630 GEL
20 AWG29.61260 GEL
50 AWG74.03150 GEL
100 AWG148.06300 GEL
250 AWG370.15750 GEL
500 AWG740.31500 GEL
1000 AWG1480.63000 GEL
2000 AWG2961.26000 GEL
5000 AWG7403.15000 GEL
10000 AWG14806.30000 GEL