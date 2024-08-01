10 British pounds sterling to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert GBP to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
523.73 uah

£1.000 GBP = ₴52.37 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High53.469053.4690
Low51.404748.9434
Average52.540751.2991
Change1.88%6.55%
1 GBP to UAH stats

The performance of GBP to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 53.4690 and a 30 day low of 51.4047. This means the 30 day average was 52.5407. The change for GBP to UAH was 1.88.

The performance of GBP to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 53.4690 and a 90 day low of 48.9434. This means the 90 day average was 51.2991. The change for GBP to UAH was 6.55.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GBP52.37250 UAH
5 GBP261.86250 UAH
10 GBP523.72500 UAH
20 GBP1,047.45000 UAH
50 GBP2,618.62500 UAH
100 GBP5,237.25000 UAH
250 GBP13,093.12500 UAH
500 GBP26,186.25000 UAH
1000 GBP52,372.50000 UAH
2000 GBP104,745.00000 UAH
5000 GBP261,862.50000 UAH
10000 GBP523,725.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / British Pound Sterling
1 UAH0.01909 GBP
5 UAH0.09547 GBP
10 UAH0.19094 GBP
20 UAH0.38188 GBP
50 UAH0.95470 GBP
100 UAH1.90940 GBP
250 UAH4.77350 GBP
500 UAH9.54700 GBP
1000 UAH19.09400 GBP
2000 UAH38.18800 GBP
5000 UAH95.47000 GBP
10000 UAH190.94000 GBP