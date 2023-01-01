10 Ukrainian hryvnias to British pounds sterling

Convert UAH to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 uah
0.23 gbp

1.00000 UAH = 0.02255 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:50 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

UAH to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.050987.49531.447931.658880.9639518.9949
1GBP1.153811.21265100.9621.670791.914211.1122121.9185
1USD0.95160.82464183.25751.37781.578530.917218.0749
1INR0.01142920.00990470.012010910.01654870.01895960.01101640.217096

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / British Pound Sterling
1 UAH0.02255 GBP
5 UAH0.11275 GBP
10 UAH0.22551 GBP
20 UAH0.45101 GBP
50 UAH1.12753 GBP
100 UAH2.25505 GBP
250 UAH5.63762 GBP
500 UAH11.27525 GBP
1000 UAH22.55050 GBP
2000 UAH45.10100 GBP
5000 UAH112.75250 GBP
10000 UAH225.50500 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GBP44.34490 UAH
5 GBP221.72450 UAH
10 GBP443.44900 UAH
20 GBP886.89800 UAH
50 GBP2217.24500 UAH
100 GBP4434.49000 UAH
250 GBP11086.22500 UAH
500 GBP22172.45000 UAH
1000 GBP44344.90000 UAH
2000 GBP88689.80000 UAH
5000 GBP221724.50000 UAH
10000 GBP443449.00000 UAH