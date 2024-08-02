1 thousand British pounds sterling to Singapore dollars

Convert GBP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
1,698.78 sgd

£1.000 GBP = S$1.699 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.74401.7440
Low1.69881.6935
Average1.73091.7196
Change-1.46%0.28%
1 GBP to SGD stats

The performance of GBP to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7440 and a 30 day low of 1.6988. This means the 30 day average was 1.7309. The change for GBP to SGD was -1.46.

The performance of GBP to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7440 and a 90 day low of 1.6935. This means the 90 day average was 1.7196. The change for GBP to SGD was 0.28.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Singapore Dollar
1 GBP1.69878 SGD
5 GBP8.49390 SGD
10 GBP16.98780 SGD
20 GBP33.97560 SGD
50 GBP84.93900 SGD
100 GBP169.87800 SGD
250 GBP424.69500 SGD
500 GBP849.39000 SGD
1000 GBP1,698.78000 SGD
2000 GBP3,397.56000 SGD
5000 GBP8,493.90000 SGD
10000 GBP16,987.80000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 SGD0.58866 GBP
5 SGD2.94330 GBP
10 SGD5.88659 GBP
20 SGD11.77318 GBP
50 SGD29.43295 GBP
100 SGD58.86590 GBP
250 SGD147.16475 GBP
500 SGD294.32950 GBP
1000 SGD588.65900 GBP
2000 SGD1,177.31800 GBP
5000 SGD2,943.29500 GBP
10000 SGD5,886.59000 GBP