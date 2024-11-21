20 Singapore dollars to British pounds sterling

Convert SGD to GBP at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = £0.5894 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:39
SGD to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GBP
1 SGD to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59040.5904
Low0.58060.5797
Average0.58530.5844
Change0.71%1.33%
1 SGD to GBP stats

The performance of SGD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5904 and a 30 day low of 0.5806. This means the 30 day average was 0.5853. The change for SGD to GBP was 0.71.

The performance of SGD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5904 and a 90 day low of 0.5797. This means the 90 day average was 0.5844. The change for SGD to GBP was 1.33.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.951.5350.79184.4767.2414.468
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05316,763.511.6160.83388.9247.6224.703
1 AUD0.65210,375.10.61910.51655.0364.7172.911

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 SGD0.58940 GBP
5 SGD2.94702 GBP
10 SGD5.89403 GBP
20 SGD11.78806 GBP
50 SGD29.47015 GBP
100 SGD58.94030 GBP
250 SGD147.35075 GBP
500 SGD294.70150 GBP
1000 SGD589.40300 GBP
2000 SGD1,178.80600 GBP
5000 SGD2,947.01500 GBP
10000 SGD5,894.03000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Singapore Dollar
1 GBP1.69663 SGD
5 GBP8.48315 SGD
10 GBP16.96630 SGD
20 GBP33.93260 SGD
50 GBP84.83150 SGD
100 GBP169.66300 SGD
250 GBP424.15750 SGD
500 GBP848.31500 SGD
1000 GBP1,696.63000 SGD
2000 GBP3,393.26000 SGD
5000 GBP8,483.15000 SGD
10000 GBP16,966.30000 SGD