British pound sterling to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Singapore dollars is currently 1.699 today, reflecting a 0.167% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.671% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.729 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 1.695 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.289% decrease in value.