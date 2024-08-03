5 British pounds sterling to Kuwaiti dinars
Convert GBP to KWD at the real exchange rate
|1 GBP to KWD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3974
|0.3974
|Low
|0.3889
|0.3843
|Average
|0.3939
|0.3907
|Change
|-0.03%
|1.28%
1 GBP to KWD stats
The performance of GBP to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3974 and a 30 day low of 0.3889. This means the 30 day average was 0.3939. The change for GBP to KWD was -0.03.
The performance of GBP to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3974 and a 90 day low of 0.3843. This means the 90 day average was 0.3907. The change for GBP to KWD was 1.28.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / British Pound Sterling
|1 KWD
|2.56090 GBP
|5 KWD
|12.80450 GBP
|10 KWD
|25.60900 GBP
|20 KWD
|51.21800 GBP
|50 KWD
|128.04500 GBP
|100 KWD
|256.09000 GBP
|250 KWD
|640.22500 GBP
|500 KWD
|1,280.45000 GBP
|1000 KWD
|2,560.90000 GBP
|2000 KWD
|5,121.80000 GBP
|5000 KWD
|12,804.50000 GBP
|10000 KWD
|25,609.00000 GBP