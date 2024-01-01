10 Kuwaiti dinars to British pounds sterling

Convert KWD to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 kwd
25.77 gbp

1.00000 KWD = 2.57683 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.00910.9278518.88251.530921.632791493.73.67285
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.2274750.01844290.0196717.99440.0442464
1 EUR1.077789.4589120.34971.649881.759651609.763.95823
1 ZAR0.05295914.396090.049140810.08107640.086470979.1050.194511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 KWD2.57683 GBP
5 KWD12.88415 GBP
10 KWD25.76830 GBP
20 KWD51.53660 GBP
50 KWD128.84150 GBP
100 KWD257.68300 GBP
250 KWD644.20750 GBP
500 KWD1288.41500 GBP
1000 KWD2576.83000 GBP
2000 KWD5153.66000 GBP
5000 KWD12884.15000 GBP
10000 KWD25768.30000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GBP0.38807 KWD
5 GBP1.94036 KWD
10 GBP3.88073 KWD
20 GBP7.76146 KWD
50 GBP19.40365 KWD
100 GBP38.80730 KWD
250 GBP97.01825 KWD
500 GBP194.03650 KWD
1000 GBP388.07300 KWD
2000 GBP776.14600 KWD
5000 GBP1940.36500 KWD
10000 GBP3880.73000 KWD