20 British pounds sterling to Hungarian forints

Convert GBP to HUF at the real exchange rate

20 gbp
9,340 huf

£1.000 GBP = Ft467.0 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

GBP to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High469.1660472.0210
Low462.6530449.0150
Average465.5423461.6653
Change0.68%2.79%
View full history

1 GBP to HUF stats

The performance of GBP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 469.1660 and a 30 day low of 462.6530. This means the 30 day average was 465.5423. The change for GBP to HUF was 0.68.

The performance of GBP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 472.0210 and a 90 day low of 449.0150. This means the 90 day average was 461.6653. The change for GBP to HUF was 2.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hungarian Forint
1 GBP467.00800 HUF
5 GBP2,335.04000 HUF
10 GBP4,670.08000 HUF
20 GBP9,340.16000 HUF
50 GBP23,350.40000 HUF
100 GBP46,700.80000 HUF
250 GBP116,752.00000 HUF
500 GBP233,504.00000 HUF
1000 GBP467,008.00000 HUF
2000 GBP934,016.00000 HUF
5000 GBP2,335,040.00000 HUF
10000 GBP4,670,080.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / British Pound Sterling
2000 HUF4.28258 GBP
5000 HUF10.70645 GBP
10000 HUF21.41290 GBP
15000 HUF32.11935 GBP
20000 HUF42.82580 GBP
30000 HUF64.23870 GBP
40000 HUF85.65160 GBP
50000 HUF107.06450 GBP
60000 HUF128.47740 GBP
100000 HUF214.12900 GBP
150000 HUF321.19350 GBP
200000 HUF428.25800 GBP