1 British pound sterling to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GBP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
9.18 cny

£1.000 GBP = ¥9.180 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

GBP to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.44769.4476
Low9.18059.0244
Average9.34839.2410
Change-0.98%1.12%
View full history

1 GBP to CNY stats

The performance of GBP to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.4476 and a 30 day low of 9.1805. This means the 30 day average was 9.3483. The change for GBP to CNY was -0.98.

The performance of GBP to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4476 and a 90 day low of 9.0244. This means the 90 day average was 9.2410. The change for GBP to CNY was 1.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GBP9.18048 CNY
5 GBP45.90240 CNY
10 GBP91.80480 CNY
20 GBP183.60960 CNY
50 GBP459.02400 CNY
100 GBP918.04800 CNY
250 GBP2,295.12000 CNY
500 GBP4,590.24000 CNY
1000 GBP9,180.48000 CNY
2000 GBP18,360.96000 CNY
5000 GBP45,902.40000 CNY
10000 GBP91,804.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / British Pound Sterling
1 CNY0.10893 GBP
5 CNY0.54464 GBP
10 CNY1.08927 GBP
20 CNY2.17854 GBP
50 CNY5.44635 GBP
100 CNY10.89270 GBP
250 CNY27.23175 GBP
500 CNY54.46350 GBP
1000 CNY108.92700 GBP
2000 CNY217.85400 GBP
5000 CNY544.63500 GBP
10000 CNY1,089.27000 GBP