10 Euros to Vanuatu vatus

Convert EUR to VUV at the real exchange rate

10 eur
1,326 vuv

€1.000 EUR = VT132.6 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High132.6230132.6230
Low129.5160128.5570
Average130.8668130.2549
Change2.40%1.73%
1 EUR to VUV stats

The performance of EUR to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 132.6230 and a 30 day low of 129.5160. This means the 30 day average was 130.8668. The change for EUR to VUV was 2.40.

The performance of EUR to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 132.6230 and a 90 day low of 128.5570. This means the 90 day average was 130.2549. The change for EUR to VUV was 1.73.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Vanuatu Vatu
1 EUR132.62300 VUV
5 EUR663.11500 VUV
10 EUR1,326.23000 VUV
20 EUR2,652.46000 VUV
50 EUR6,631.15000 VUV
100 EUR13,262.30000 VUV
250 EUR33,155.75000 VUV
500 EUR66,311.50000 VUV
1000 EUR132,623.00000 VUV
2000 EUR265,246.00000 VUV
5000 EUR663,115.00000 VUV
10000 EUR1,326,230.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Euro
1 VUV0.00754 EUR
5 VUV0.03770 EUR
10 VUV0.07540 EUR
20 VUV0.15080 EUR
50 VUV0.37701 EUR
100 VUV0.75402 EUR
250 VUV1.88505 EUR
500 VUV3.77010 EUR
1000 VUV7.54019 EUR
2000 VUV15.08038 EUR
5000 VUV37.70095 EUR
10000 VUV75.40190 EUR