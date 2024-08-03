Euro to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Vanuatu vatus is currently 132.623 today, reflecting a 0.884% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.589% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 132.768 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 131.133 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.485% increase in value.