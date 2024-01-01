50 Euros to Surinamese dollars

Convert EUR to SRD at the real exchange rate

50 eur
1,576.07 srd

€1.000 EUR = $31.52 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.825836.2417
Low31.067831.0678
Average32.161333.6912
Change-3.97%-13.02%
View full history

1 EUR to SRD stats

The performance of EUR to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.8258 and a 30 day low of 31.0678. This means the 30 day average was 32.1613. The change for EUR to SRD was -3.97.

The performance of EUR to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.2417 and a 90 day low of 31.0678. This means the 90 day average was 33.6912. The change for EUR to SRD was -13.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Surinamese Dollar
1 EUR31.52130 SRD
5 EUR157.60650 SRD
10 EUR315.21300 SRD
20 EUR630.42600 SRD
50 EUR1,576.06500 SRD
100 EUR3,152.13000 SRD
250 EUR7,880.32500 SRD
500 EUR15,760.65000 SRD
1000 EUR31,521.30000 SRD
2000 EUR63,042.60000 SRD
5000 EUR157,606.50000 SRD
10000 EUR315,213.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Euro
1 SRD0.03172 EUR
5 SRD0.15862 EUR
10 SRD0.31725 EUR
20 SRD0.63449 EUR
50 SRD1.58623 EUR
100 SRD3.17246 EUR
250 SRD7.93115 EUR
500 SRD15.86230 EUR
1000 SRD31.72460 EUR
2000 SRD63.44920 EUR
5000 SRD158.62300 EUR
10000 SRD317.24600 EUR