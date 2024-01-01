250 Surinamese dollars to Euros

Convert SRD to EUR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = €0.02695 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:07
SRD to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 SRD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02820.0312
Low0.02650.0265
Average0.02710.0290
Change-3.99%-12.71%
1 SRD to EUR stats

The performance of SRD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0282 and a 30 day low of 0.0265. This means the 30 day average was 0.0271. The change for SRD to EUR was -3.99.

The performance of SRD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0312 and a 90 day low of 0.0265. This means the 90 day average was 0.0290. The change for SRD to EUR was -12.71.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Euro
1 SRD0.02695 EUR
5 SRD0.13475 EUR
10 SRD0.26949 EUR
20 SRD0.53898 EUR
50 SRD1.34746 EUR
100 SRD2.69491 EUR
250 SRD6.73728 EUR
500 SRD13.47455 EUR
1000 SRD26.94910 EUR
2000 SRD53.89820 EUR
5000 SRD134.74550 EUR
10000 SRD269.49100 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Surinamese Dollar
1 EUR37.10700 SRD
5 EUR185.53500 SRD
10 EUR371.07000 SRD
20 EUR742.14000 SRD
50 EUR1,855.35000 SRD
100 EUR3,710.70000 SRD
250 EUR9,276.75000 SRD
500 EUR18,553.50000 SRD
1000 EUR37,107.00000 SRD
2000 EUR74,214.00000 SRD
5000 EUR185,535.00000 SRD
10000 EUR371,070.00000 SRD