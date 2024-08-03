Euro to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Surinamese dollars is currently 31.521 today, reflecting a 1.356% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.961% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 31.858 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 31.068 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a -0.984% decrease in value.