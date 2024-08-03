Euro to Surinamese dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Euro to Surinamese dollars history summary. This is the Euro (EUR) to Surinamese dollars (SRD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and SRD historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
Euro to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Euro to Surinamese dollars is currently 31.521 today, reflecting a 1.356% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.961% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 31.858 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 31.068 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a -0.984% decrease in value.
How to convert Euros to Surinamese dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
