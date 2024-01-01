20 Djiboutian francs to British pounds sterling

Convert DJF to GBP at the real exchange rate

20 djf
0.09 gbp

1.00000 DJF = 0.00446 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 DJF0.00446 GBP
5 DJF0.02231 GBP
10 DJF0.04463 GBP
20 DJF0.08926 GBP
50 DJF0.22314 GBP
100 DJF0.44628 GBP
250 DJF1.11571 GBP
500 DJF2.23142 GBP
1000 DJF4.46285 GBP
2000 DJF8.92570 GBP
5000 DJF22.31425 GBP
10000 DJF44.62850 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Djiboutian Franc
1 GBP224.07200 DJF
5 GBP1120.36000 DJF
10 GBP2240.72000 DJF
20 GBP4481.44000 DJF
50 GBP11203.60000 DJF
100 GBP22407.20000 DJF
250 GBP56018.00000 DJF
500 GBP112036.00000 DJF
1000 GBP224072.00000 DJF
2000 GBP448144.00000 DJF
5000 GBP1120360.00000 DJF
10000 GBP2240720.00000 DJF