1.00000 DJF = 0.00495 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Swiss Franc
1 DJF0.00495 CHF
5 DJF0.02477 CHF
10 DJF0.04954 CHF
20 DJF0.09908 CHF
50 DJF0.24769 CHF
100 DJF0.49539 CHF
250 DJF1.23846 CHF
500 DJF2.47693 CHF
1000 DJF4.95386 CHF
2000 DJF9.90772 CHF
5000 DJF24.76930 CHF
10000 DJF49.53860 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Djiboutian Franc
1 CHF201.86300 DJF
5 CHF1009.31500 DJF
10 CHF2018.63000 DJF
20 CHF4037.26000 DJF
50 CHF10093.15000 DJF
100 CHF20186.30000 DJF
250 CHF50465.75000 DJF
500 CHF100931.50000 DJF
1000 CHF201863.00000 DJF
2000 CHF403726.00000 DJF
5000 CHF1009315.00000 DJF
10000 CHF2018630.00000 DJF