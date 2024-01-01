1 Djiboutian franc to Armenian drams

Convert DJF to AMD at the real exchange rate

1 djf
2.27 amd

1.00000 DJF = 2.26734 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Armenian Dram
1 DJF2.26734 AMD
5 DJF11.33670 AMD
10 DJF22.67340 AMD
20 DJF45.34680 AMD
50 DJF113.36700 AMD
100 DJF226.73400 AMD
250 DJF566.83500 AMD
500 DJF1133.67000 AMD
1000 DJF2267.34000 AMD
2000 DJF4534.68000 AMD
5000 DJF11336.70000 AMD
10000 DJF22673.40000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Djiboutian Franc
1 AMD0.44105 DJF
5 AMD2.20523 DJF
10 AMD4.41046 DJF
20 AMD8.82092 DJF
50 AMD22.05230 DJF
100 AMD44.10460 DJF
250 AMD110.26150 DJF
500 AMD220.52300 DJF
1000 AMD441.04600 DJF
2000 AMD882.09200 DJF
5000 AMD2205.23000 DJF
10000 AMD4410.46000 DJF