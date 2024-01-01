1 thousand Czech korunas to Saudi riyals

Convert CZK to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 czk
158.80 sar

1.00000 CZK = 0.15880 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Czech korunas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Saudi Riyal
1 CZK0.15880 SAR
5 CZK0.79398 SAR
10 CZK1.58797 SAR
20 CZK3.17594 SAR
50 CZK7.93985 SAR
100 CZK15.87970 SAR
250 CZK39.69925 SAR
500 CZK79.39850 SAR
1000 CZK158.79700 SAR
2000 CZK317.59400 SAR
5000 CZK793.98500 SAR
10000 CZK1587.97000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SAR6.29736 CZK
5 SAR31.48680 CZK
10 SAR62.97360 CZK
20 SAR125.94720 CZK
50 SAR314.86800 CZK
100 SAR629.73600 CZK
250 SAR1574.34000 CZK
500 SAR3148.68000 CZK
1000 SAR6297.36000 CZK
2000 SAR12594.72000 CZK
5000 SAR31486.80000 CZK
10000 SAR62973.60000 CZK