50 Czech korunas to Dominican pesos

Convert CZK to DOP at the real exchange rate

50 czk
124.14 dop

1.00000 CZK = 2.48287 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.07770.855321436.014.34189.458933.24010.94939
1 USD0.9278510.7935881332.484.026883.009130.84360.8809
1 GBP1.169151.260111679.065.07529104.638.8661.10998
1 KRW0.0006963720.0007504780.00059557210.003022030.06229670.02314750.000661098

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Dominican Peso
1 CZK2.48287 DOP
5 CZK12.41435 DOP
10 CZK24.82870 DOP
20 CZK49.65740 DOP
50 CZK124.14350 DOP
100 CZK248.28700 DOP
250 CZK620.71750 DOP
500 CZK1241.43500 DOP
1000 CZK2482.87000 DOP
2000 CZK4965.74000 DOP
5000 CZK12414.35000 DOP
10000 CZK24828.70000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 DOP0.40276 CZK
5 DOP2.01380 CZK
10 DOP4.02759 CZK
20 DOP8.05518 CZK
50 DOP20.13795 CZK
100 DOP40.27590 CZK
250 DOP100.68975 CZK
500 DOP201.37950 CZK
1000 DOP402.75900 CZK
2000 DOP805.51800 CZK
5000 DOP2013.79500 CZK
10000 DOP4027.59000 CZK