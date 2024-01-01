20 Czech korunas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert CZK to BAM at the real exchange rate

20 czk
1.54 bam

1.00000 CZK = 0.07684 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.07770.855321436.014.34189.458933.24010.94939
1 USD0.9278510.7935881332.484.026883.009130.84360.8809
1 GBP1.169151.260111679.065.07529104.638.8661.10998
1 KRW0.0006963720.0007504780.00059557210.003022030.06229670.02314750.000661098

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CZK0.07684 BAM
5 CZK0.38419 BAM
10 CZK0.76839 BAM
20 CZK1.53677 BAM
50 CZK3.84193 BAM
100 CZK7.68385 BAM
250 CZK19.20963 BAM
500 CZK38.41925 BAM
1000 CZK76.83850 BAM
2000 CZK153.67700 BAM
5000 CZK384.19250 BAM
10000 CZK768.38500 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BAM13.01430 CZK
5 BAM65.07150 CZK
10 BAM130.14300 CZK
20 BAM260.28600 CZK
50 BAM650.71500 CZK
100 BAM1301.43000 CZK
250 BAM3253.57500 CZK
500 BAM6507.15000 CZK
1000 BAM13014.30000 CZK
2000 BAM26028.60000 CZK
5000 BAM65071.50000 CZK
10000 BAM130143.00000 CZK