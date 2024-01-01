500 Costa Rican colóns to Gibraltar pounds

1.00000 CRC = 0.00154 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Gibraltar Pound
1 CRC0.00154 GIP
5 CRC0.00769 GIP
10 CRC0.01537 GIP
20 CRC0.03074 GIP
50 CRC0.07685 GIP
100 CRC0.15370 GIP
250 CRC0.38425 GIP
500 CRC0.76850 GIP
1000 CRC1.53701 GIP
2000 CRC3.07402 GIP
5000 CRC7.68505 GIP
10000 CRC15.37010 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 GIP650.61500 CRC
5 GIP3253.07500 CRC
10 GIP6506.15000 CRC
20 GIP13012.30000 CRC
50 GIP32530.75000 CRC
100 GIP65061.50000 CRC
250 GIP162653.75000 CRC
500 GIP325307.50000 CRC
1000 GIP650615.00000 CRC
2000 GIP1301230.00000 CRC
5000 GIP3253075.00000 CRC
10000 GIP6506150.00000 CRC