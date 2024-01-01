Colombian pesos to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert COP to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
29 vuv

$1.000 COP = VT0.02938 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03060.0316
Low0.02930.0288
Average0.02990.0302
Change0.36%-5.19%
1 COP to VUV stats

The performance of COP to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0306 and a 30 day low of 0.0293. This means the 30 day average was 0.0299. The change for COP to VUV was 0.36.

The performance of COP to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0316 and a 90 day low of 0.0288. This means the 90 day average was 0.0302. The change for COP to VUV was -5.19.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 COP0.02938 VUV
5 COP0.14688 VUV
10 COP0.29376 VUV
20 COP0.58752 VUV
50 COP1.46881 VUV
100 COP2.93762 VUV
250 COP7.34405 VUV
500 COP14.68810 VUV
1000 COP29.37620 VUV
2000 COP58.75240 VUV
5000 COP146.88100 VUV
10000 COP293.76200 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Colombian Peso
1 VUV34.04120 COP
5 VUV170.20600 COP
10 VUV340.41200 COP
20 VUV680.82400 COP
50 VUV1,702.06000 COP
100 VUV3,404.12000 COP
250 VUV8,510.30000 COP
500 VUV17,020.60000 COP
1000 VUV34,041.20000 COP
2000 VUV68,082.40000 COP
5000 VUV170,206.00000 COP
10000 VUV340,412.00000 COP