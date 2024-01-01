1 thousand Colombian pesos to Vanuatu vatus

Convert COP to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
31 vuv

1.00000 COP = 0.03107 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 COP0.03107 VUV
5 COP0.15537 VUV
10 COP0.31075 VUV
20 COP0.62150 VUV
50 COP1.55374 VUV
100 COP3.10749 VUV
250 COP7.76872 VUV
500 COP15.53745 VUV
1000 COP31.07490 VUV
2000 COP62.14980 VUV
5000 COP155.37450 VUV
10000 COP310.74900 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Colombian Peso
1 VUV32.18030 COP
5 VUV160.90150 COP
10 VUV321.80300 COP
20 VUV643.60600 COP
50 VUV1609.01500 COP
100 VUV3218.03000 COP
250 VUV8045.07500 COP
500 VUV16090.15000 COP
1000 VUV32180.30000 COP
2000 VUV64360.60000 COP
5000 VUV160901.50000 COP
10000 VUV321803.00000 COP