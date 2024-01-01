Colombian pesos to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert COP to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
2.58 tjs

$1.000 COP = SM0.002578 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0029
Low0.00260.0026
Average0.00270.0027
Change-2.50%-7.87%
1 COP to TJS stats

The performance of COP to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0026. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for COP to TJS was -2.50.

The performance of COP to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0026. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for COP to TJS was -7.87.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 COP0.00258 TJS
5 COP0.01289 TJS
10 COP0.02578 TJS
20 COP0.05155 TJS
50 COP0.12888 TJS
100 COP0.25775 TJS
250 COP0.64438 TJS
500 COP1.28877 TJS
1000 COP2.57753 TJS
2000 COP5.15506 TJS
5000 COP12.88765 TJS
10000 COP25.77530 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Colombian Peso
1 TJS387.96900 COP
5 TJS1,939.84500 COP
10 TJS3,879.69000 COP
20 TJS7,759.38000 COP
50 TJS19,398.45000 COP
100 TJS38,796.90000 COP
250 TJS96,992.25000 COP
500 TJS193,984.50000 COP
1000 TJS387,969.00000 COP
2000 TJS775,938.00000 COP
5000 TJS1,939,845.00000 COP
10000 TJS3,879,690.00000 COP