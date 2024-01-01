Colombian pesos to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert COP to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
2.00 sbd

$1.000 COP = SI$0.002005 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00210.0022
Low0.00200.0020
Average0.00210.0021
Change-1.34%-7.03%
1 COP to SBD stats

The performance of COP to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0021. The change for COP to SBD was -1.34.

The performance of COP to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0022 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0021. The change for COP to SBD was -7.03.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Solomon Islands dollars

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 COP0.00200 SBD
5 COP0.01002 SBD
10 COP0.02005 SBD
20 COP0.04009 SBD
50 COP0.10024 SBD
100 COP0.20047 SBD
250 COP0.50118 SBD
500 COP1.00237 SBD
1000 COP2.00473 SBD
2000 COP4.00946 SBD
5000 COP10.02365 SBD
10000 COP20.04730 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 SBD498.82100 COP
5 SBD2,494.10500 COP
10 SBD4,988.21000 COP
20 SBD9,976.42000 COP
50 SBD24,941.05000 COP
100 SBD49,882.10000 COP
250 SBD124,705.25000 COP
500 SBD249,410.50000 COP
1000 SBD498,821.00000 COP
2000 SBD997,642.00000 COP
5000 SBD2,494,105.00000 COP
10000 SBD4,988,210.00000 COP