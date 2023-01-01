5 Swiss francs to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert CHF to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 chf
1.687 kwd

1.00000 CHF = 0.33737 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:56 UTC
CHF to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CHF0.33737 KWD
5 CHF1.68686 KWD
10 CHF3.37373 KWD
20 CHF6.74746 KWD
50 CHF16.86865 KWD
100 CHF33.73730 KWD
250 CHF84.34325 KWD
500 CHF168.68650 KWD
1000 CHF337.37300 KWD
2000 CHF674.74600 KWD
5000 CHF1686.86500 KWD
10000 CHF3373.73000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 KWD2.96408 CHF
5 KWD14.82040 CHF
10 KWD29.64080 CHF
20 KWD59.28160 CHF
50 KWD148.20400 CHF
100 KWD296.40800 CHF
250 KWD741.02000 CHF
500 KWD1482.04000 CHF
1000 KWD2964.08000 CHF
2000 KWD5928.16000 CHF
5000 KWD14820.40000 CHF
10000 KWD29640.80000 CHF